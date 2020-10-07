Alteryx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,354 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical volume of 1,091 put options.

Shares of AYX opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 669.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,569 shares of company stock valued at $17,906,541. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

