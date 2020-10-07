Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

ATUS opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 161,756 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

