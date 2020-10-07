Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by HSBC

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.13. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

