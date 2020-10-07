Amanda Chow Sells 40,000 Shares of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) Stock

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) Director Amanda Chow sold 40,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,500.

CYP opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. Cypress Development Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

