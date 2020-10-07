Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,731.90. The company has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

