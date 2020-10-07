AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

