American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Renal Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $11.79 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $408.03 million, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.52.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

