Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $182.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.