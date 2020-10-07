AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,929,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,548,000 after purchasing an additional 693,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.