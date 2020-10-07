Analysts Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,097 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,787 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

