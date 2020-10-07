Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on USPH shares. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 153.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

