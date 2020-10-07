Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. CSX reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

