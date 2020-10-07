Analysts Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

