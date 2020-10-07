Analysts Expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.15. GAP posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 190.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in GAP by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in GAP by 117.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.