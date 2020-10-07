Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

IBCP opened at $13.71 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

