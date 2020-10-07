Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Humana stock opened at $416.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $431.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

