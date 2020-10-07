Analysts Offer Predictions for Zynga Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -319.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $73,683.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,917.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.