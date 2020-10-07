Analysts Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $20.61

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.