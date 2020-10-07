Analysts Set CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Target Price at $22.80

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

