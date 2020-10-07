Analysts Set Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $76.83

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:CLH opened at $57.79 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 133.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

