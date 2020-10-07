Analysts Set Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) PT at $38.67

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

