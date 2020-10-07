Analysts Set Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 222

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222 ($2.90).

LMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price (up previously from GBX 180 ($2.35)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

LMP opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.86%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.