Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $142.24

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

