Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $194.79

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

