Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $24.69

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,750.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,521,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,982,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,772,033 shares of company stock valued at $107,471,296 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

