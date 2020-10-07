Analysts Set Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) PT at $30.58

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMGI. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.54 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 254,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

