Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT) recently:

10/1/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

