Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/25/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/21/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

8/29/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RTLR opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.41.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. Analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

