Analyzing Slack (WORK) and The Competition

Slack (NYSE: WORK) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Slack to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slack and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $630.42 million -$571.06 million -20.04 Slack Competitors $1.95 billion $394.37 million 0.09

Slack’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Slack. Slack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Slack and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 2 6 13 0 2.52 Slack Competitors 2640 11437 19991 1071 2.55

Slack currently has a consensus price target of $31.95, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Slack’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Slack has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack’s competitors have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average share price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Competitors -40.70% -6,759.41% -5.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Slack competitors beat Slack on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

