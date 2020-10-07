Analyzing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 3.96 $10.97 million $0.56 69.09 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Risk and Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $66.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.55% 1.39% 1.02% RenovaCare N/A -55.39% -53.15%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats RenovaCare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

