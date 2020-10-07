Analyzing Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) & Terex (OTCMKTS:TEX)

Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wowjoint alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wowjoint and Terex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wowjoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Terex 4 10 3 0 1.94

Terex has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Terex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terex is more favorable than Wowjoint.

Volatility & Risk

Wowjoint has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terex has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wowjoint and Terex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Terex $4.35 billion 0.37 $54.40 million $3.25 7.15

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Wowjoint.

Profitability

This table compares Wowjoint and Terex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A Terex 0.34% 6.70% 1.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Terex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terex beats Wowjoint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wowjoint

Wowjoint Holdings Limited provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in various projects worldwide. The company's machine supply products include bridge erection machines, such as launching machines, and MSS and molds; material handling products comprising special carriers, straddle carriers, slab mobilift with double cantilevers, wind power handling equipment, and gantry cranes; and trollies that include tire, flat, and low frame trollies, as well as trollies for transporting railway panels. Its machine supply products also comprise bridge replacement gantries for highway and railway bridges; and marine hoists. In addition, the company offers rental services for equipment, including T-beam launching machines, segment lifters, special launching carriers, special carriers, tire trollies, and mobilift with double cantilevers. Further, it provides various construction and engineering services related to bridge construction and rail services, such as solutions on erection of prefabricated bridge/viaduct and rebuilding replacement of old bridges. Additionally, the company offers subcontracting services comprising job sit services through operating machines for bridge erection, bridge rebuilding, lifting, and transporting at prefabrication yards, as well as equipment move commissioning. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The Cranes segment designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets mobile telescopic and lattice boom crawler cranes, tower cranes, and utility equipment, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Demag brand names for the construction, repair, and maintenance of commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines, tree trimming, and certain construction and foundation drilling applications, as well as for infrastructure projects. The MP segment engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and related components and replacement parts. This segment's products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Wowjoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wowjoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.