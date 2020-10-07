AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 37,600.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after buying an additional 3,026,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

