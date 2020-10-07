Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Director Mohammed Jalaluddin Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Director Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,260.

Mohammed Jalaluddin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 40,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 3,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 12,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,480.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 5,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 5,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 3,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 15,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 2,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,120.00.

Ansar Financial And Development has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Ansar Financial And Development Company Profile

Ansar Financial and Development Corporation, a real estate corporation, acquires, owns, and resells properties in Canada. The company purchases, develops, and sells residential lots near the Edmonton Airport in Alberta, as well as commercial/industrial lots near Calgary, Alberta. Ansar Financial and Development Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

