Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,318 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $283.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.09. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

