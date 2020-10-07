Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $524.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,284. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

