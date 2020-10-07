ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

ArcBest stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 226.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $2,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

