Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.