Arthur Naoumidis Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Domacom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) Stock

Domacom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) insider Arthur Naoumidis sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total value of A$280,000.00 ($200,000.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.06.

About Domacom Australia

DomaCom Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops a software platform to be used in the trading of fractional interests in properties in Australia. It manages DomaCom Fund, an investment scheme that enables investors to hold fractional interests in underlying properties. The company was formerly known as DomaCom Holdings Limited.

