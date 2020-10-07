Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Insider Sells $74,651.98 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASH opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ashland Global by 122.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 601.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ashland Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

