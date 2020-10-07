AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $26,934.00 in Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 348.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $52,839,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $46,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

