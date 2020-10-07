AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

