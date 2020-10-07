Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 51.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 31.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 64.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,527,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,893 shares of company stock valued at $35,088,285. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYND opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,924.83 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $186.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

