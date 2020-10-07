Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after acquiring an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after acquiring an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $354.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

