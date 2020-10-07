Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

