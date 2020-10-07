Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $11,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,647 shares of company stock valued at $41,188,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.