Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $769,893,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Spotify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $248.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

