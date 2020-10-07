Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 76.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $4,842,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

