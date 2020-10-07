Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

