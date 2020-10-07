Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,215,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

VRTX opened at $260.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $167.60 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,099. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

