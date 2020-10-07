Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.